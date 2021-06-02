Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.12

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.12 and traded as high as C$1.32. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 212,287 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.40 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.30 price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.36.

The firm has a market cap of C$224.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.19.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$243.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

