Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,474 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DISH Network in the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DISH. Raymond James raised their price objective on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on DISH Network from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044. 54.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.15. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. Research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

