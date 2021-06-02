Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 58,723 Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,219,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 162,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 61,839 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,553,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,806,000.

Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.09 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.74.

