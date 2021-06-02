Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Saia by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,595,000 after purchasing an additional 71,773 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Saia by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 45,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 20,586 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA stock opened at $233.98 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $100.39 and a one year high of $249.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.51.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.79.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

