Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,740 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of HollyFrontier worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on HFC shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14. HollyFrontier Co. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

