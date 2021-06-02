Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of argenx by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $275.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.90. argenx SE has a one year low of $210.35 and a one year high of $382.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 0.91.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative return on equity of 50.37% and a negative net margin of 298.93%. Equities analysts expect that argenx SE will post -12.51 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARGX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on argenx in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.00.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

