Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,246 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $117.23 on Wednesday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.97 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $194,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,822 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

