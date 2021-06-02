Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,558 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $104,689,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,021 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,018,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

