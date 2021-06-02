Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,334 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

OFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

OFC opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $108,738.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,246 shares of company stock valued at $451,216. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

