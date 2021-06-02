EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPR shares. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.52. 61,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,747. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

