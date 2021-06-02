Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Equinix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 53,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,163,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,973,617,000 after buying an additional 489,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $832.06.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $739.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $706.50. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

