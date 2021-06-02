Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Spirit Realty Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

SRC stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.21.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.84 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.