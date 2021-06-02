Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETRN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $40,285,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,703,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,274 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,998,935 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,880,000 after buying an additional 1,880,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,138,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,311,000 after buying an additional 1,295,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

ETRN stock opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETRN. Barclays cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

