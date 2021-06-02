Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s previous close.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.80.

TSE:ERO traded down C$0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$27.44. 64,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.90. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$15.55 and a twelve month high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.9500001 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

