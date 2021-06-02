ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Update

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 236,400 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the April 29th total of 165,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $18.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $170.78 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.51.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.23 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Gray bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $30,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 312.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

