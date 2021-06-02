Essentia Trading Up 7.1% This Week (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Essentia has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $198,847.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. One Essentia coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00082189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00021261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.95 or 0.01034810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,633.10 or 0.09567540 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00052455 BTC.

About Essentia

ESS is a coin. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Buying and Selling Essentia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

