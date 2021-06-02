Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,177 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 74.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

WTRG stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

