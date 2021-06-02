Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will report ($0.55) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Evelo Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Evelo Biosciences.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.04).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The company has a market cap of $760.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $9,630,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after buying an additional 361,627 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,988,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after buying an additional 283,059 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Pioneering Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 23,030,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,421,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

