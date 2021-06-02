Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 937,500 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the April 29th total of 666,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 283,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Everest Re Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group stock opened at $259.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $192.09 and a 52 week high of $281.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.48.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 25.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.11%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,591,000 after purchasing an additional 105,975 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,802,000 after purchasing an additional 152,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,332,000 after purchasing an additional 81,967 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

