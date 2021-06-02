Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.55

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 24733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley began coverage on Everi in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -35.58 and a beta of 3.13.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 166.2% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after acquiring an additional 840,526 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

