Evermay Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,477,000 after buying an additional 82,791 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,315,000 after acquiring an additional 74,043 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,907,000 after acquiring an additional 203,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 945,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,350 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROK opened at $267.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.62. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.60 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total transaction of $1,242,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock worth $3,990,093 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

