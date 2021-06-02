Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.99 million.

XGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exagen from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Get Exagen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XGN traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 27,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.93 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exagen has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exagen will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.