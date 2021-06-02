Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Expedia Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,767 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,137 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Expedia Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,287 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Expedia Group by 540.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,810 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 231,845 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,696,000 after acquiring an additional 52,015 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,631 shares of company stock worth $20,648,503 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $177.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $187.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.