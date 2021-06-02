Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Sells $285,750.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $285,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 581,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,551.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edward Meyercord also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $283,500.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $221,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,629. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 2.04. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 705.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 120,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.