EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $9.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $273.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $15.06.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 119.41% and a negative net margin of 129.85%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 million. Research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.