Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Position Lifted by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fabrinet accounts for approximately 1.4% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,735,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,425,000 after purchasing an additional 182,219 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 783,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,799,000 after purchasing an additional 45,225 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,072,000 after purchasing an additional 100,604 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,714,000 after purchasing an additional 123,178 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 655,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,214,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.03. 538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,080. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.43. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $57.56 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.36.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $479.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.