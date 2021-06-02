Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,899,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,010,160 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 3.2% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Facebook worth $4,388,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after buying an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $330.10. The company had a trading volume of 148,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,945,332. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.90. The company has a market cap of $935.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total value of $24,781,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $102,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,864,753 shares of company stock valued at $567,340,894 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

