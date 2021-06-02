Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Trading Down 1.1%

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. 83,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 119,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.54 million and a PE ratio of -17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42.

About Falco Resources (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

