Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Update

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the April 29th total of 168,700 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 19.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMAO stock opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $248.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

