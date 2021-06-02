Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Acquired by Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $94,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.91. 14,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,759. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $414,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,660.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 769,400 shares of company stock valued at $33,721,466. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

