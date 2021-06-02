Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 270 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 153.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Thor Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $21,581,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:THO opened at $123.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.39.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total transaction of $619,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

