Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 762 Shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 802.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,155,000 after buying an additional 91,207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 18,358 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,409,000 after buying an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.08 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,321.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $105,348.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 523 shares of company stock worth $42,606. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

TMP stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98. Tompkins Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 29.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.54%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

