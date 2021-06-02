Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases New Stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRIM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $2,622,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

PRIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.