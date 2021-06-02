Fifth Third Bancorp Takes Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,257,196.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $326,616.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 557,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,832,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,873,065 shares of company stock valued at $473,160,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Shares of OSH opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.11 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.15.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

