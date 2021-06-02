Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires Shares of 9,393 Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 43,556 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 855.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 34,168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

