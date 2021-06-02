Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Upwork were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,500,000 after acquiring an additional 93,816 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Upwork by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Upwork by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,434,998.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,981,939.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $133,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 325,865 shares of company stock worth $14,325,889. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UPWK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.81 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

