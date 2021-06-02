Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $317,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $304.08 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $183.22 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,101,676 shares of company stock worth $594,636,066. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

