Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 22,794 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,794 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

VT stock opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $72.27 and a 12 month high of $103.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

