Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 387 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,107,842,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,375,000 after buying an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,334,074 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $927,271,000 after buying an additional 303,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after buying an additional 3,340,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $79.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.09. The company has a market cap of $229.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $50.91 and a one year high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $76,256,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

