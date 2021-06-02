Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 882 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 350.0% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock opened at $121.48 on Wednesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $63.63 and a 12 month high of $141.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.00.

