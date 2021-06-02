First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Gap Down to $45.41

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.41, but opened at $43.20. First Bancorp shares last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 608 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

