First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Up 40.9% in May

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 229,200 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the April 29th total of 162,700 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 26,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Community by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Community by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 379,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 28.4% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Community by 89.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,235 shares in the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Community stock opened at $20.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.74. First Community has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.79%. As a group, analysts predict that First Community will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

