First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Chairman Sells $846,515.20 in Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Claude E. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $432,229.35.

NASDAQ:FFBC traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 450,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,081. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $11.28 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.23.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.