First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.
First Merchants has increased its dividend payment by 50.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Merchants has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Merchants to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.
NASDAQ FRME opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.31. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56.
In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $867,606. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.
About First Merchants
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.
