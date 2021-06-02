First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Increases Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

First Merchants has increased its dividend payment by 50.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Merchants has a payout ratio of 32.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Merchants to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

NASDAQ FRME opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.31. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.56.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $867,606. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

