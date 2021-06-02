First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.19.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Compass Point increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.58. 623,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.15. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $100.38 and a fifty-two week high of $194.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

