First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the April 29th total of 36,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of FSFG opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.35. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $36.78 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.30). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $53.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP James W. Nelson bought 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.99 per share, with a total value of $74,399.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,399.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

