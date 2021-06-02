Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Now Covered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FSBC opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $27.16.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

