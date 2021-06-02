Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $8.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million.

FBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Shares of NYSE:FBC traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $46.60. 697,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,554. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $51.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

