Flashstake (FLASH) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Flashstake has a total market capitalization of $939,839.80 and $3,709.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flashstake coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Flashstake has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flashstake

FLASH is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Flashstake

