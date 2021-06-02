FLO (FLO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $41,460.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. FLO has a total market cap of $5.40 million and $41,460.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

